Petrotrade donates $190 000 groceries to Jairosi Jiri

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

PETROTRADE Private Limited on Wednesday donated groceries worth $190 000 to children living with disabilities at a school run by Jairos Jiri Association in Mudzi district, Mashonaland East province.

Petrotrade sales executive Faith Mandoreba said the company donates to Jairosi Jiri Association annually as part of its social corporate responsibility to support pupils at Jairos Nyamuwanga Inclusive Primary School.

The school has an enrolment of 560 pupils who include able-bodied pupils.

The company donated groceries towards the school feeding programme for all pupils at the school and other exclusive packages that will benefit 36 children living with disabilities.

“We donated to children living with disabilities because they are often stigmatised by the community and sometimes their peers,” Mandoreba said.

“As a company, we have decided to reach out to such children and show them they are loved. We do that as part of our awareness campaign to educate communities that children with disabilities ought to be treated in the same way with those who are able bodied, without segregation.”

She added: “In every area we run a service station, we sponsor a child for his or her secondary and tertiary education. We do this to give back to the community and build relations with our clients.”

Jairosi Jiri Association executive director Wilson Ruvere applauded Petrotrade for the donations, stating that it would alleviate hardships within the learning institutions.