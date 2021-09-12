Parents report ‘errant’ school to govt

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

PARENTS of pupils at the Roman Catholic Church-run St Martins Convent Primary School in Harare have approached the Primary and Secondary Education ministry to seek its intervention on alleged unsanctioned fees hike by school authorities.

The parents are accusing the school head, Tinashe Gwese, of hiking school fees without consulting them.

On September 8, 2021, the parents wrote to Gwese, informing him that he should convene an urgent extraordinary meeting to discuss their concerns.

In the letter, which was seen by NewsDay, the parents said they had resolved to alert higher authorities following several fruitless attempts to engage the school head and discuss the matter.

They claimed that the head unilaterally pegged fees at US$530 between July and October, but in July and August, their children were having online lessons which they said had serious challenges.

The parents said the increase in fees was in contrast to the head’s commitment as stated in the school newsletter 2 dated May 12, 2021, where he said the school would not adjust fees without consulting parents.

In the newsletter, Gwese stated that fees would be US$87,50 per month.

“This unilateral decision by the school to increase second term online tuition fees for students without prior consultation with us parents remains unjustifiable whichever way you choose to sugar-coat it,” the letter read.

Contacted for comment, Gwese said he was not authorised to speak to the media. “I cannot respond to the allegations,” he said. “The school board is better placed to respond to your questions.”