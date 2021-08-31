HomeBusinessOld Mutual profit surges to $11,2bn
Old Mutual profit surges to $11,2bn

By Newsday

By Kudzai Kuwaza

OLD Mutual Zimbabwe posted an inflation adjusted profit before tax of $11,2 billion  but has warned that the relative stability being experienced in the economy remains under threat from policy weaknesses and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its financial statement for the first six months to June 30, 2021, Old Mutual chief executive Sam Matsekete said the profit before tax of $11,2 billion was an increase from $8,9 billion achieved in the same period last year.

“The group registered a commendable set of financial results achieving an inflation adjusted profit before tax of $11,2 billion up from $8,9 billion achieved in the same period last year,” Matsekete said. “Inflation adjusted  total assets  increased by 23% from $114,6 billion as at December 31 2020 to $141,3 billion as at 30 June  2021 with nominal growth of  51% higher than inflation of the year to 30  June  2021 of 20,69%.”

In historical terms, Matsekete revealed, Old Mutual recorded a  profit before tax of $14,7 billion up from $7,2 billion achieved in the same period prior year.

Life and  general insurance businesses’ net earned premiums (NEP) registered a growth of 517%,  achieving NEP of $3,3 billion for the period to June 30, 2021 up from $534,4 million  in 2020.

“This growth was a result of increases in the nominal value of premiums due to the  impact of inflation and currency depreciation as well as growth in volumes,” Matsekete said.

Investment returns stood at $41,7 billion up from $31,2 billion in the prior year driven by significant gains on listed equities and translation of foreign currency denominated investments.

Matsekete said interest income increased  by 494% to $2,2 billion largely driven  by growth in interest earning assets which were influenced by a combination of translation of loans denominated in foreign currency, local currency inflation and growth in lending activity

He said  the inflation adjusted equity as at June 30, 2021 stood at $31,3 billion up from the comparable $20,8 billion  in 2020.

Matsekete  said during the period under review, they  launched the My Old Mutual platform which would, among others, allow customers  to insure and invest on mobile platforms. They also made progress in replacing legacy systems and automation of some of its processes. He revealed that they had finalised agreements with the European Investment Bank for a €15 million facility which would be used to extend foreign currency lending to productive sectors of the economy.

On  focus areas for the second half of the year, Matsekete said the focus  would be on delivering on key initiatives which include the continuation of the strengthening of product offerings and distribution channels, expanding the reach of its end-to-end funeral services offering, building on the digital platform momentum and diversifying its investment portfolio.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe chairman Kumbirai Katsande, however, sounded warning bells over the current relative stability of the economy.

“Relative stability over the period under review remains under threat. Downside risks hinge on policy fragility and COVID-19 induced externalities,” he said.

“This notwithstanding, the baseline outlook presents a notable upside, albeit from a low base. Upside is propped further by the impact of proceeds  from the IMF Special Drawing Rights allocation.”

