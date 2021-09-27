‘No to empty slogans ahead of 2023’

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) led by Lovemore Madhuku has urged political parties in the country to desist from making empty promises to the people and focus on service delivery.

NCA spokesperson Madock Chivasa told NewsDay that with the 2023 elections around the corner, there was need for political parties to come up with solutions to the country’s economic challenges instead of chanting empty slogans.

“Election season is slowly and unexpectedly approaching us. I hope that in the general elections Zimbabweans vote for leaders with the capacity to take the country forward,” Chivasa said.

“Voters must be encouraged to scrutinise manifestos and refrain from giving in to cheap empty rhetoric and sloganeering. So far, ‘ED Pfee’ and ‘Chamisa Ngaapinde’ are examples of empty rhetoric and sloganeering, with nothing to offer for poor Zimbabweans who want a better life,” he said.

Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance are currently embroiled in social media battles for slogans, including hashtags such as #EDtheGameChanger for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and #NgaapindeHakeMukomana for MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

The Zanu PF campaign is centred on Mnangagwa’s achievements since coming into power after a military coup in November 2017, while Chamisa’s followers claim that time is now ripe for the young opposition leader to lead government and address Mnangagwa’s failures.

“I am saying that all candidates — be it presidential, MPs and councillors must show and articulate more on what they want to do for the people if they are voted into office as opposed to mere sloganeering,” Chivasa said.

