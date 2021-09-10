New netball league launched

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) yesterday officially launched the Premier Netball League (PNL) which it said was the first of its kind in the country.

The PNL, which runs under the tagline Promoting Girl Child through Sport, is designed to play a pivotal role in nurturing local talent.

PNL chairperson Thabiso Mokoena commended the initiative, saying it would provide a platform for players to showcase their talent.

“The PNL is the first elite netball league to be established in Zimbabwe. It will comprise of 20 teams which will showcase their talent from across Zimbabwe.

“The PNL is a professional league which will not only horn the skills of our netball athletes, but will also ensure that Zimbabwe netball remains up to date with world trends,” Mokoena said.

“We hope to see netball turn into a professional sport as several countries have done so far worldwide.

“We will run an almost parallel structure to PSL,” she said.

Zina president Letitia Chipandu said the establishment of the league marked the beginning of an interesting journey in the netball fraternity.

“There will be a lot of competition to qualify and from our agreement with PNL, there will be a play-off from Division 1 across all provinces.

“From those teams, we will promote top four teams from there and demote bottom four teams from the PNL,” Chipandu added.

Belvedere Technical Teachers College, Blue Angels, Bulawayo Queens, Bulawayo Stars, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Correctional Service, Goldreef, Green Fuel, Harare District, Harare City, Lupane State University, Masvingo City Stars, Masvingo Pirates, Mpandawana, Mutare City, Ngezi Platinum, Platinum Queens, Rhinos, WaterFalls and University of Zimbabwe have confirmed their participation in the league.