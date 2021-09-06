Netball league to resume next month

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

THE Rainbow Amateur Netball League (RANL) has set the weekend of October 2 and 3 as the official opening of the 2021 league after government gave the greenlight for sporting activities to resume.

This year, the league failed to take off on time due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The country has been under level four lockdown since June this year after it was hit by COVID-19 third wave which forced all sporting activities to be put on hold. Some sport codes were given special waivers to resume activities, but netball is one of the codes that remained shut out.

RANL secretary-general Moses Gukurume said preparations were at an advanced stage.

“We have set tentative dates for the tournament and our plans are at an advanced stage. We are mobilising resources for running the tournament and at the same time assist most of our teams that cannot provide personal protective equipment so that they comply with the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

“We have also written to the SRC (Sports and Recreation Commission) through the mother body, Zina, to grant us permission to run those games. We have not been registered yet, but we are very positive this time that with the documents that we have submitted so far, our registration will be done sooner rather than later. That’s our hope,” Gukurume added.

In a statement, RANL urged all teams to start their training in preparation for the resumption of the league programme.

RANL had previously proposed to run a cluster tournament in June where teams were to play at four different venues, but a spike in COVID-19 infections derailed the plans. RANL also directed the players and officials to get vaccinated.

