Nepotism, corruption and centralised deployment of teachers worrying: MP

BY SILAS NKALA

BIKITA East legislator Johnson Madhuku (Zanu PF) has expressed concern over nepotism, corruption and centralisation of the deployment of teachers, which he blamed for the failure by some teachers to work in some communities because of language barriers.

“This is alleged corruption of head office staff which recruits mostly their relatives and short-changing other needy employees,” Madhuku said in Parliament on Tuesday during a debate.

He said wrong deployments have resulted in some teachers being thrown at the deep end, unable to work in certain districts and regions.

“Earlier on, I think a few weeks ago, we raised an issue and requested the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to devolve powers as is required in Section 264 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which calls upon the government to devolve power and responsibilities to promote democracy, efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and accountability,” Madhuku said.

“It is pleasing to note that other government departments like the army, police, prisons and health, have devolved their recruitment of staff. It is baffling and surprising to see that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is not doing the same and complying with the requirements of Section 264 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.”

Madhuku said he was concerned that the Primary and Secondary Education ministry has continued with a process that recruits teachers disregarding specific requirements of citizens in specific areas.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda agreed that Madhuku was raising important issues.

“You raised a very substantial issue that requires some response, either from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare or in conjunction with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education,” he said.

He, however, asked Madhuku to pose the matter for another day.

The MP’s concern came at a time when recently, Nkayi villagers made resolutions and recommendations to the government to consider deploying locals to occupy the majority of civil servants positions, citing language barriers.

