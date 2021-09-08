Murder suspect attacks police officers

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

TWO police officers were seriously injured after they were attacked by a murder suspect whom they were attempting to arrest in Mudzi, Mashonaland East province.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect, Steven Nyakarenda (37) of Mafuta village, went on the run after he had allegedly killed his two-year-old son, before striking and injuring two officers.

Nyathi said police received information that Nyakarenda had killed his son and a team attended the scene.

The police then ordered him to accompany them to Nyamapanda Police Station. But Nyakarenda struck one police officer, a Constable Shiri on the head with a stone and struck the other, an Assistant Inspector Kugotsi on the head with an axe.

“The ZRP is concerned with the conduct of some criminals who are resorting to attacking police officers while in the process of effecting arrests” Nyathi said. “In this regard, the police will brook no nonsense in dealing with such criminals.”

Police are appealing to the members of the public for information about Nyakarenda’s whereabouts.

