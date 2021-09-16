Mukanga surfaces in Botswana top-flight

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Former Dynamos attacking midfielder Walter Mukanga has surfaced in the Botswana top-flight at one of the league’s oldest clubs, Masitaoka on a two year deal.

The 32-year-old joins the Botswana Premier league where he has been club hunting since his departure from Harare City last year.

“We are happy to announce the signing of Zimbabwean Midfielder Walter Mukanga from Harare City FC.

“Walter has signed a two-year contract with us and he will take Jersey Number 6. Let us welcome him to the team. #Majatlhaga,” the club said via their Facebook page.

Mukanga had been linked with a move to Democratic Republic of Congo outfit, FC before landing a move into the Batswana league.