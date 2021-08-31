Mr Ugly’s fate hangs in balance

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

ORGANISERS of the Mr Ugly pageant are yet to decide on whether the three-time winner William “Mr Ugly” Masvinu would participate in the returning show scheduled for December 4 after a year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masvinu was disqualified and later banned for confronting sponsors over his dues after winning the title for the fourth time in 2019.

He was stripped of the crown and replaced by Zvishavane model Forden Masaiti.

The brains behind Mr Ugly and organiser David “Apama” Machowa told NewsDay Life & Style that they were still to decide if Masvinu could be allowed back, adding that if the COVID-19 situation permits they would host this year’s pageant both virtually and with a physical gathering.

“He (Masvinu) went and confronted one of our sponsors over the sponsored packages which he felt were to be given to him just soon after the pageant.

“He was supposed to wait for the presentation day which was the following week,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that he might remain banned because we are now working on bigger goals and new ideas. We want to assess the best way to handle that case as we are also working on changing the pageant rules and regulations since we are going international.”

He said they had lined up big and life-changing prizes for winners of this year’s edition that will also feature female models.

“Preparations for the return of the pageant are underway and this year’s edition themed Beauty and the Beast would also see active participation of female models who will be crowned alongside their male counterparts,” he said.

“Ladies who think they are the most beautiful models to walk with the beast aged between 18 and 23 can participate.

“Although we will be working with male models labelled as Mr Ugly, we believe that no one is ugly. We will, therefore, be celebrating the beauty in ugliness.”

Apama said they were in talks with other countries for Mr Ugly Africa set for 2022.

“We are working with countries like South Africa, eSwatini, Lesotho, Rwanda, Sierra Leone just to mention a few to host Mr Ugly Africa 2022, then Mr Ugly World 2023,” he said.

