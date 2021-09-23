Mnangagwa to officiate CGI annual conference

By Melody Chikono

PRESIDENT Emerson Mnangagwa is set to officiate at this year’s Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe (CGI) Annual conference which kicks off today in Victoria Falls.

Running under the theme: ‘Reset, Reignite, Refocus. Towards vision 2030: Governance and accounting professionals challenged,’ the conference coincides with the Institutes’ 50th anniversary.

In his opening remarks Chartered Governance Institute (CGI) president Taona Munzvandi said the conference has come at a time when the organisation has rebranded, changing its name from Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (Icsaz) signifying a global focus.

“As a division of CGI Global in Zimbabwe we are celebrating our golden jubilee as we mark 50 years of our institute’s existence in Zimbabwe. Our institute was established by an Act of Parliament, The Chartered Secretaries Act (private) Act in 1971. Globally our institute is celebrating 130 years since it was established in 1891. Our international president and director general who are joining us virtually will talk more about this milestone and the motivation of rebranding our institute. As we mark 50 years of excellence in Zimbabwe, we will look back with order on the impact and contribution our institute has made to the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe, the region and the world at large,” he said.

Munzvandi challenged governance and accountancy professionals to be committed and to be up to date with current development in the economy. Governance and accountancy professionals have a crucial role to play in the economy as they make strides towards attaining vision 2030.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Finance minister Mthuli Ncube are also expected to attend the conference. CGI international president, Peter Turnbull, CGI Director General Teem Sheehy as well as presidents and CEOS of other CGI Divisions will be attending the conference virtually.