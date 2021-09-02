MDC Alliance MP case deferred to Monday

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

MDC Alliance legislator Joanah Mamombe, who is accused of defaulting on her reporting conditions, will know her fate on Monday after she submitted her evidence.

The State is seeking the revocation of her bail, saying she did not report to the police station on August 27 as per her bail conditions.

Mamombe was ordered by the High Court to report once every Friday in a case she is accused of staging a demonstration in Harare against COVID-19 regulations.

Prosecutor Michael Reza insisted that she deliberately failed to report.

Reza yesterday begged the court to send Mamombe to prison, arguing that she already knew the consequences of failing to adhere to bail conditions.

“There is obviously a reason why certain conditions were imposed. This particular condition stipulated a certain date and time,” Reza said.

Representing Mamombe, Alec Muchadehama submitted that his client always respected court orders.

“She has been reporting thrice a week since 2020 and has never defaulted,” he said.

“Further, in case number B226/21 CRB 919/21, she was granted bail on February 9, 2021 and was ordered to report once a fortnight and has been reporting consistently in light of that record.”

He added: “In case number B511/21 CRB 1304/21, she was ordered to report every Friday to the CID Law and Order and has been reporting consistently.”

Muchadehama also said Mamombe had been reporting since February 12, 2020, making 59 Fridays to date.

Mamombe allegedly failed to report at Harare Central Police last Friday as ordered by the High Court, saying she had notified police that she would travel to her rural home.

She presented herself to the police the following day, but Reza said she breached her bail conditions.