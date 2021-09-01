Manyeruke headlines US gig

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

AN array of both seasoned and rising musicians will take turns to entertain guests at this year’s edition of the two-day ZimExpo Extravaganza and Christian Fellowship International (CFI) Conference that starts tomorrow in Dallas, United States of America.

ZimExpo chief executive officer Tonderai Tela, in a statement, said the events to be held over the Labor Day weekend in Dallas pulls Zimbabwean diaspora communities in the US for networking and entertainment.

The musical performances will complement various other programmes running during the festivities such as business meetings, soccer, socialising activities and a market for emerging entrepreneurs.

“Several musicians are part of the entertainment at the events organised by ZimExpo in conjunction with (CFI) and ZIMDFW Community Alliance. This will be ZimExpo’s 21st event and a huge milestone for us because the organisation has metamorphosed over the years,” he said.

“Baba Machanic Manyeruke and rising star Chelsea Mguni, the Saved Diva, will headline the Saturday Banquet Night hosted by CFI. Baba Manyeruke’s performance is part of his swansong to what has been an iconic career of ministering through song, spanning over four decades.”

Tela said they continue to expose and support Zimbabwean culture and talent by providing a platform for Zimbabweans from different backgrounds to reconnect.

“Multi-award winner Reverend Chivaviro, Mupositori Wency, Wellington Kwenda and songstress Mercy Mutsvene are also on the drawcard for performing at the CFI Conference, which is a highly-subscribed event also featuring, various speakers,” he said.

“High-riding star Tocky Vibes, dancehall chanter Jah Signal, the energetic Mzoe 7 and Sandra Ndebele bring the curtain down on Sunday’s Cultural Night musical extravaganza.

Tela said the vision of ZimExpo over the years has been to empower Zimbabwean businesspeople abroad and create a forum that nurtures new Zimbabwean businesses abroad.

“ZimExpo is a forum where Zimbabweans in the diaspora can air their views and get help on various issues,” he said.

“We believe our artistes are some of the best from Zimbabwe to encourage our Zimbabwean community in the US of the hope that our future has inspite of the merciless scourge of COVID-19. We will be taking time to scale back and be thankful for life while networking to learn and improve various aspects of each other’s lives.”

CFI president Reverend Japhat Ndemera said: “We pray that at this CFI Conference you will have a time of revival, restoration, and spiritual refreshment. We pray that at this great conference, somehow, God will meet you at your point of need.”