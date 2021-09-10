Mahere, accomplices off the hook

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere and her alleged six accomplices arrested on July 1 last year for inciting public violence, have been removed from remand by a Harare court.

Mahere together with Jessica and Simon Drury, Tinashe Murapata, Nyasha Musandi, Tinotendwa Muswe and Jasper Lotter were arrested in Groombridge, Harare, while protesting against the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

The demonstration had been organised by Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume and other political activists in the country.

The State alleged they were inciting public violence.

They appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje yesterday, represented by Doug Coltart and Chris Mhike. Coltart told court that the seven had religiously attended court sessions despite delays in their trial.

He added that his clients could not be forced to continue on remand as the clerk of court had failed to locate their dockets.

The State represented by Malvern Mapako had asked the court to postpone the matter to another date saying their dockets were with the Prosecutor-General. Mambanje, however, removed the opposition activists from remand and asked the State to summon them when ready for trial.