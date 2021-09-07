Madimutsa eyes African crown

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

RISING local model Nicole Madimutsa says she is ready to catwalk representing the country at the Miss Eloquent Africa pageant at Lekki, Lagos Mega 1 Event Centre in Nigeria on Saturday.

Miss Eloquent Africa pageant is aimed at empowering young women and celebrating culture across Africa through what has been dubbed “Africa’s Biggest Night of Beauty”.

The 21-year-old, who is already in Nigeria, told NewsDay Life & Style that she was grateful for being chosen to represent Zimbabwe at the regional pageant.

“It takes courage and one has to be passionate because it is not an easy path to take. There is a lot in this modelling industry and critics as well, so it requires someone who knows what they want and not afraid to go for it,” she said.

“I am honoured beyond words. Zimbabwe is a well-respected country and having the nation’s name mentioned alongside mine is amazing.

“I am very grateful and excited as well to be that person having to do something for my country and practising patriotism.”

Madimutsa has been making great strides despite being in the industry for only two years.

“My experience so far has been very interesting with a lot of opportunities presented and more still yet to come.

“I have learnt a lot in this pageantry industry and business as well as an individual is good for one’s branding,” she said.

“I am well suited for the runway, commercial and pageantry modelling which I am already pursuing as a career. I believe I am also well suited for fitness and promotional modelling.”

Madimutsa said her dream was to participate at the Miss World pageant.

“Given the opportunity, I would like to work or compete with the best across the world. I am not afraid to take up the great responsibility,” she said.

“Since I was a kid in kindergarten, I just loved walking and posing in front of people. Though my first pageant was at the age of five. I lost and I recall well it distressed me.”

“I also pursued modelling at high school and when I decided to compete at a school pageant, I won. After my Advanced Level I decided to take up modelling as a profession and trained with Top Model Zimbabwe and now here I am.”

Off the ramp, Madimutsa is a lady of many talents who also has a strong passion for athletics.

“I have been a track sprinter since my primary school days when I was in Grade Five specialising in the 100m hurdles.

“I scooped the national bronze medal in 2018 and am part of the University of Zimbabwe’s athletics team,” she said.

“I also love dancing and I was once part of a dance movement.”