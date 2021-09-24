Language of a believer

By Erasmus Makarimayi

HUMANITY or the world if you prefer, is brought to a born again state by confession by the mouth. We utter and speak out to be saved.

This platform has repeatedly and empathetically hammered in the spiritual reality that Christianity is a speaking faith. What’s believed and uttered yields results. What’s spoken comes from the heart. It’s therefore critical to have the right stuff in the heart.

The heart should be a fountain of living waters. This is influenced by what is heard. What we hear depends on what we tune our ears to. Voices that we allow to speak into our lives will ultimately determine our course of life.

Jesus taught in Matthew 12:34, “O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.” We store up good tidings in our hearts. Wisdom teaches to be slow to speak but quick to hear.

The moment we hear, we dissect and digest. Whatever is contrary to sound teaching, we throw away but hold on to good news. Philippians 4:8, admonishes, “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

Whenever we then open our mouths to speak, we emit life not death, good not evil, faith not fear, assurance not threats, encouragement/hope not despair and light and the love of God.

A believer should also make a wise choice on what she/he subjects her/his eyes to. Who we associate with eventually affects our beliefs. If our circle is made up of mindsets of negativity and pessimism, we’re bound to struggle.

Let’s closely look at the following verses. Romans 10:8-10: “But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach. That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”

As a believer or even if you’re not saved yet, you have to fall in love with this portion of the Bible. By it you will be saved and brought into victorious Christian living. You will not struggle with depression, guilt or any self-defeating dogma. To be saved you need the word of faith.

This word is brought into your heart by preaching and will steer you to speak it. With your mouth you will confess the Lord Jesus. If you believe that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.

The effect of this is to make you believe you’re righteous in Christ. 2 Corinthians 5:21 declares: “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.”

The mouth speaks the righteousness believed in your heart and you’re saved. You’re, therefore, born again; new creation and saint. After hearing the word of faith, believing it and confessing it, you’re created in Christ. Our faith to salvation is brought about by hearing the Word of God as free gift of God. We read Ephesians 2:8-9, “[8] For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: [9] Not of works, lest any man should boast.”

We listen to preachers of the Gospel of Christ, His Grace. Romans 10:17 points: “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” We don’t work for this faith, it’s divine free gift. So we commit to hear the Gospel of Christ which is the grace of God.

If we’re saved by hearing the word of faith then we live by hearing the word of faith. Romans 1:17, “For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.”

When Jesus enters your heart (read spirit), faith has come. It’s not by your fasting but grace through knowledge. We confess Lord Jesus to be saved and we keep speaking Jesus.

Should challenges and undesirable things pop up we continue to speak the way we were brought to salvation, i.e. confess Jesus and all that He is. If your thought pattern is right and have clear conscience you will witness tremendous results.

Jesus had correct thought pattern. Let’s look at the raising to life from death of Lazarus. John 11:42-43 record, “And I knew that thou hearest me always: but because of the people which stand by I said it, that they may believe that thou hast sent me.

And when he thus had spoken, he cried with a loud voice, Lazarus, come forth.” He believed well and spoke well and Lazarus came out of death. So even now you can decide to come out of any situation, be it poverty, sickness, divorce, debt or unemployment.

The Bible urges us to follow suit. 2 Corinthians 4:13 teaches, “We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore, speak,” You have to speak life.

As a believer, you shouldn’t be overwhelmed by situations and circumstances. Your preoccupation should be right mindset and good and progressive thoughts. Your thoughts make you. Proverbs 23:7a tells us, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he.”

We, therefore, create the right atmosphere and conducive environment for manifestation of our victory in Christ. We check what filters into our domain. A believer should be aware of the wisdom of Proverbs 4:23.

It says, “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.” What we desire, but yet don’t see, we bring it to manifestation by speaking it.

Romans 4:17 encourages us, “(As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations,) before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were.”

Please note that we call by our mouths into reality what we see in the nebulous realm. Bring it to the fore by speaking it; Christianity is a speaking faith. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.