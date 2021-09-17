Kwinji to build around Black Rhinos

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Mighty Warriors coach Sithetheliwe Sibanda will form the base of her team for the upcoming Cosafa tournament from the Black Rhinos players who have been involved in action over the last few weeks and have good fitness levels.

The tournament will be held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa between September 28 and October 9.

Sibanda said she was happy with the conditions in place since they started camp on Tuesday.

“Training sessions have been great so far. There is good response from the players and the attitude is good. There are no challenges in training facilities as we are training in a good pitch,” Sibanda said.

“In terms of player fitness, we have an added advantage because Rhinos players who played in Caf Championships are in a better shape, so they give us a good base as we integrate them with others.”

“There are others who are struggling with their fitness, but again I am happy because some of those who are not from Rhinos came in a better shape,” she added.

Black Rhinos Queens recently competed in the Caf Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifiers in South Africa where they came second after they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the final.

Sibanda said they will take it step by step at the Cosafa tournament where the primary objective is to go past the group stages.

“We are looking at progressing and the players are setting that target also. So with the response and positive attitude, nothing will stop that,” Sibanda said.

The team is placed in Group B together with Botswana, Tanzania and South Sudan. Group A consists of South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Mozambique while Zambia, Namibia, eSwatini and Uganda are in Group C.

The top teams in each group and the best-placed runner-up will progress to the semi-finals.

Mighty Warriors Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens), Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos), Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens), Leona Bhunu (Heart of Oak), Lindiwe Mangwede (Herentials Queens).

Defenders

Moreblessings Bwende, Egness Tiumbare (both from Harare City Queens), Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi (both from Black Rhinos Queens), Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional Queens), Sheila Makoto, Edeline Mumbami (both from Blue Swallows Queens),Talent Mukwanda and Tabeth Mutinhiri (both from Herentials Queens).

Midfielders

Mavis Chirandu, Daisy Kaitano, Christabel Katona (all from Black Rhinos Queens), Marjory Nyaumwe, Berita Kabwe (both from Correctional Queens), Emmaculate Msipa, Alice Moyo, Shyline Dambamuromo (all from Faith Drive).

Strikers

Natasha Ndowa (Blue Swallows Queens), Rutendo Makore, Privilege Mupeti (both from Black Rhinos Queens), Rudo Neshamba (Harare City), Maudy Mafuruse (Faith Drive) Dinah Rose Banda (Queen Lozikeyi).

