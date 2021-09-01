Keep sex perverts at bay: April Parry

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

NIGERIA-BASED Zimbabwean actress Caroline “April Parry” Chipwanyira has said self-respect and guts to say “no” to sex perverts had kept her safe in the cut-throat film industry.

The 21-year-old actress, who is back home on vacation told NewsDay Life & Style that sex perverts viewed the showbiz industry as their fertile hunting ground.

“I cannot say I have never seen them or they have never approached me, they did and they exist, but I think it all depends on yourself respect. I respect myself so much and the only best way I deal with them is a quick ‘no’ to them,” she said.

“My experience in Nollywood has been so sweet and smooth. It has not been really difficult as I also get to learn a lot of new things that I now apply to my daily life and future plans.”

The Bulawayo-bred actor said she had become a jack-of-all-trades as she has a taste for modelling and music.

“I was once a dance choreographer in my sister’s The Healing Voices band. I really cannot tell how or when I realised I had the passion for acting since childhood and followed African movies with a passion,” she said.

“I enjoy the Michael Chekhov acting technique. I feel these are best suited for me because I get time to prepare myself and get into the character which is exactly what I need to put out the best.”

The Danai Gurira-inspired actress said when she receives negative reviews about her performance, she embraces such comments.

“The best movie I have featured so far is Sugar Rush. I love the story-line, it is full of comedy and actors that I would really love to work with, the likes of Bisola Aiyeola and Adesua Etomi,” she said.

“My target now is to attract more brands and to be on blockbusters. I would like to work with Ramsey Nouah in the future.”

April Parry did her primary and secondary education in Kwekwe before she left for Nigeria to fulfil her acting dream.

Over the years, she has worked alongside some of Nigeria’s finest actors including Ruth Kadiri, Yemi Blaq and Segun Arinze.