JCMC promotes arts’ Look East initiatives

BY TENDAI SAUTA

JACARANDA Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) is spearheading creative economies through arts fronting several Look East policy initiatives in the showbiz.

The Harare-based organisation is involved in a number of initiatives such as DreamStar Zimbabwe talent show and the Dreamstar Scholarship Foundation that have seen local artistes going to China on cultural exchange projects.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, JCMC managing director Tinashe Kitchen said COVID-19 had somehow slowed down the programme.

“DreamStar Zimbabwe talent show was established in 2015, and since then we have worked tirelessly to promote Zimbabwean arts and culture as well as young artists both locally and abroad,” he said.

“In this COVID-19 environment, we have had to find alternative means to promote our artists and try to keep them active during this difficult time.

“A strong emphasis has been placed on registering artists on digital distribution platforms such as Zimbabwe Music Rights Association and YouTube to ensure that some form of revenue is coming into the arts industry.”

He said they have also encouraged artists to continue to promote their brands through different social media platforms and to engage in virtual shows.

“The online Zimbabwe Times, is a We Chat-based newspaper that provides linkages and targets local and international members of the Chinese community.

“We seek to provide our readers with accurate information regarding Zimbabwe as a safe tourist and investment destination,” he said.

“The Zimbabwe Times platform is integral to our research and identification of key players to work with in the local market.

“Through the platform we have been able to create partnerships with various organisations across the globe and some recently opened its doors in Harare.”

Kitchen said JCMC was an equal opportunities employer and promoter of arts and culture.

“We recently opened a cafe called Memories Cafe at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

“It shall serve as an artist hub that will promote engagement and serve as an inspirational centre for art and entertainment in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Singer Nyasha David and Fusion 5 Mangwiro Band are some of the DreamStar Zimbabwe talent show alumni who have gone on to achieve great success both locally and abroad, winning various awards and accolades.