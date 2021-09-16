‘It’s all systems go for ZITF’

BY NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO City Council has said it is now ready for this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), the country’s premier international showcase, which begins on Tuesday next week.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube told Southern Eye yesterday that preparatory work was at an advance stage.

“We are happy that ZITF is coming. We are ready to welcome visitors. Our roads are being rehabilitated, facilities such as hotels are being inspected to make sure they follow COVID-19 health protocols,” Ncube said.

“Their (visitors) health is our priority. We urge them to visit our heritage sites such as Inxwala and the Hanging Tree.’’

The annual trade expo, which was cancelled last year following the outbreak of COVID-19, will run from September 21 to 24 under strict COVID-19 health protocols.

This year’s edition will be held under the theme Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities.

The show aims to bring normalcy and stability to business and industry following the disruption by the COVID-19 pandemic since last year.

Eleven countries and 357 exhibitors have confirmed their participation at this year’s trade expo, but children under the age of 18 will not be allowed to attend.

