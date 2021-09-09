Indosaka junior stars celebrate anniversary

BY SHARON SIBINDI

INDOSAKUSA Junior Stars (IJS), an offspring of Bulawayo’s celebrated and award-winning Indosakusa the Morning Star, will on September 12 celebrate its first anniversary in the music industry.

A seven-member Indosakusa Junior Stars group was unveiled last year in September as a back-up group as the main outfit penetrated the international market.

Indosakusa the Morning Star leader Oscar Siziba told NewsDay Life & Style that the junior stars were introduced to give courage and hope to citizens at a time when they are frustrated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Indosakusa Junior Stars were born during the devastating time of COVID-19 on September 12 last year.

“The group is also called Omafikalishona which means an evening star, the star that comes in the evening, that gives hope even if it’s dark, it gives light,” he said.

“It will be an appreciation day where certificates will be given to the IJS members.

“The main purpose is that we want to honour their parents by giving them hampers as a way of appreciation for letting their children come and work with us.”

Siziba said the group was making strides in the competitive showbiz industry.

“Despite the challenges like we can’t have shows to market the group, pay stipends for rehearsals, the group enjoys a lot to be together and even to be in this industry as they are getting firm,” he said.

“The secret to all this is Matthew 2 verse 11 which talks about the birth of Jesus Christ.

“So as Indosakusa The Morning Star we always honour the birthdays of our projects because this vision is from God.”

