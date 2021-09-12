Include First Aid in school curriculum: Red Cross

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has called for the introduction of First Aid training as part of the school curriculum, saying this could save lives in communities.

ZRCS secretary-general Elias Hwenga made the proposal on Saturday during commemorations of this year’s World First Aid Day (WFAD).

In a speech read on his behalf by ZRCS operations manager, Tapiwa Chadoka on Saturday at Red Cross High School in Kambuzuma, Harare, Hwenga said first aid should be an integral part of the education curricula.

“The Red Cross believes that providing children with life-saving skills can help build a more resilient generation,” Hwenga said.

“On this occasion, we reiterate our call for the introduction of mandatory first aid training and education in schools as part of our goal of ensuring universal access to first aid training at all phases of life.”

The WFAD is observed annually every second Saturday of September to spread awareness and accessibility to first aid.

The day was established in 2000 by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society.

Hwenga added: “The inclusion of first aid in schools enables children and young people to learn and give first aid as a key strategy to achieving a safer environment and resilience for all citizens.”

Hwenga said ZRCS was committed to scaling up its first aid programmes to make every community across the country is able not only to face disasters, but daily risks.

Red Cross is a first aid training service provider in Zimbabwe.

