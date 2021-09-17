Imports to plug Zesa power shortfalls

BY ARNOLD FANDISO

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said it has opened up negotiations with Zambia and Mozambique for the supply of 280MW to close the deficit in the supply of electricity that has seen the country experience intermittent power cuts.

In a statement yesterday, ZETDC said its total power supply currently ranges from 1240MW to 1600MW against an average demand forecast of about 1735MW.

“This gives an average power deficit range of 145-500MW depending on imports availability and local generation performance,” ZETDC said.

“ZETDC is implementing a raft of interventions to mitigate load shedding and keep the lights on. Amongst the many mitigation measures being taken to address this shortfall, the power utility is in discussions with power utilities in Mozambique and Zambia for a possible supply of 280MW beginning in October 2021.”

The power utility said it was prioritising provision of power to the productive sector during the shortages.

“Customers are being encouraged to use the available power sparingly and engage in Demand Side Management (DSM) initiatives,” ZETDC added.

“The utility is pleased to advise of an improvement of generation at Hwange Power Station, after the return to service of unit number five on Monday, September 13, 2021. The unit has improved the station output by an additional 150MW.

“An additional 60,5MW from internal thermal and solar Independent Power Producers (IPPs) projects is also expected to be added to the national grid by end of December 2021.”

ZETDC added that generator number one at Kariba (125MW) was expected to be back in service on September 24, 2021, whilst generator number six at Hwange Power Station would return to service on September 23, 2021, bringing a total of 270MW to the national grid.

