Heavy police presence at ZITF

By NIZBERT NOYO

POLICE in Bulawayo have increased their visibility to curb crimes that are usually associated with the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair due to an influx of visitors.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube told Southern Eye yesterday that law enforcement agents were more than ready to deal with criminals that often cash in on the increase in the number of visitors in the country’s second largest city during the annual trade extravaganza.

“We have realised that there is an influx of visitors in Bulawayo, we are glad to receive them, we want to tell them that they are safe,” Ncube said.

“We have deployed enough police officers to deal with those who will be engaged in criminal activities. Some criminals would have travelled from afar, we want to warn them that Bulawayo is not a hunting ground for criminals and does not tolerate lawlessness.’’

He added: “We urge the public to co-operate with police and that they should not leave their luggage in their cars.’

Of late, Bulawayo has been hit by a spate of armed robbery, resulting in exchange of gunfire between police officers and armed robbers.

Last month, armed robbers were cornered by police in Bulawayo. One was shot dead, while two were injured when the six armed robbers, who had come all the way from South Africa, pounced on a house along Franklin Drive in Fourwinds, Bulawayo.

Four firearms were recovered at the scene.

