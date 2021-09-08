Gweru councillors in trouble for attending Mwonzora meeting

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

AT least 11 Gweru urban and four Vungu Rural District MDC Alliance councillors who last week attended a meeting chaired by MDC-T secretary for local government Faith Musarurwa Kamutsungira have expelled themselves from the party, MDC Alliance Midlands spokesperson Takavafira Zhou said yesterday.

Zhou’s sentiments come after some of the councillors reportedly wanted to make a U-turn saying they attended to “just hear what MDC-T wanted to say”.

But fresh details have emerged that the councillors wrote to MDC Alliance secretary for local government, Sesel Zvidzai seeking advice following the MDC-T invitation to the meeting.

The councillors were advised not to attend the gathering.

“Some councillors inquired what they should do when invited to the meeting by the Mwonzora cabal,” Zhou said.

“We advised them that an MDC Alliance councillor who attends another political party meeting would have expelled herself or himself.”

A letter by Zvidzai to one of the defectors, chief whip Gideon Mugariri (ward 7) revealed the directive given to the councillors following the meeting invitation by MDC-T.

“In line with our Constitution MDC Alliance councillors cannot attend meetings of other political parties,” Zvidzai wrote to the councillors before the meeting.

“Accordingly you are advised not to attend the meeting with MDC-T officials.”

The 11 councillors including four from Vungu, however, proceeded to attend the indaba.

Those who left MDC Alliance at Gweru City Council include Notal Dzika (ward 8), Charles Chikozho (ward 10), Trust Chinese (ward 15), Catherine Mhondiwa (ward 13), Tawanda Magidi (ward 16), Doubt Ncube (ward 3), Farai Muza(ward 17), Godfrey Giwa (ward 6), Gideon Mugariri (ward 7), John Manyundwa (ward 18) and Edson Kurebgaseka (ward 9).

The only four opposition councillors in the Vungu RDC, Benjamin Mpala (ward 7), Spiwe Moyo (ward 8), Nyika Parirenyatwa (ward 16) and Rest Muswere (ward 10) also attended the meeting.

Before the meeting, Silas Mangono, MDC-T local government and parliamentary affairs director threatened unspecified action to councillors who fail to attend the meeting.

“I have been asked by the secretary for local government, Mrs Faith Musarurwa Kamutsungira to inform you that she will be coming to Gweru on September 2, 2021 at 9am to meet with all Gweru, Vungu and Shurugwi MDC-T councillors,” Mangono wrote.

“So you are required to attend. Failure to attend will be interpreted to mean that we are not working together and appropriate action will be taken. Please liaise with the Gweru mayor and chief whip for the venue.”

Follow Stephen on Twitter @jagganox78