Green shoots sprout at the national gallery

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE National Gallery School of Visual Art and Design in Harare is currently staging the Green Shoots exhibition, showcasing new works from 14 second year graduates and artists in residence.

The exhibition occupies the West corridor, Matemera and Ndandarika galleries at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare.

The core of the show features works resulting from specialisation by the graduates in their final year of learning, as such, the works reflect ingenuity and appropriation as the COVID-19 scourge cut off supplies and materials procurement for the students.

The head of the National Gallery School of Visual Art and Design Doris Kampira in a statement said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affected schooling across the board, unfortunately leading to a large number of students dropping out of the Mbare based school’s programme.

“The graduates did well, in the face of having very little material, due to COVID-19, this however served as a paradigm shift as digital artworks were created as opposed to traditional media such as painting and sculpture,” she said.

The Green Shoots exhibition features graduates Matildah Bikiwani, Tanaka Gwanyanya, Tanatswa Kafesu, Nicol Maenzanise, Kganya Mzheri, Esther Tsaga, Nancy Tsimba, Again Chokuwamba, Brave Gavazi, William Kachinjika, Tinotenda Muradzikwa, Onward Mutami and Jolly Japhet Nhambirwa.

The artists in residence exhibiting are Tusichile Kasito, Nothando Chiwanga and Nyasha Faith Motsi.

