Gabon’s former PM dies after battle with Covid

Gabon’s former Prime Minister Casimir Oye Mba died on Thursday at the age of 79 after contracting coronavirus, his family said.

He had received hospital treatment in the country’s capital – Libreville – for a week, but was later transferred to France in critical condition, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Oye Mba served as prime minister from 1990 to 1994.

The country’s current President Ali Bongo has paid tribute to him:

It was with sadness that I learned of the passing this morning in Paris of Mr Casimir Oye Mba. I will remember a statesman who has devoted his life to the public.” – BBC