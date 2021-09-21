Former PSC chairperson Nzuwah dies

By Vanessa Guzha

FORMER Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Mariyawanda Nzuwah has died.

He died yesterday morning aged 68.

Nzuwah was independent Zimbabwe’s first black chairman of the PSC, then Civil Service Commission, from 1992 until 2018 when he was retired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He succeeded Malcolm Thompson.

In a statement, Mnangagwa said the country had been robbed of a long-serving civil servant who was dedicated and loyal to his country.

“The late Dr Nzuwah will be remembered in the annuls of our bureaucracy as the first indigenous person to chair the PSC making him a longest-serving member of the commission to date.

“He distinguished himself by ably superintending over the transformation of our civil service from a colonial bureaucracy serving minority interests to placing it at the service of the majority of our people in a post-independent Zimbabwe.”

Mnangagwa also described Nzuwah as an academic whose early scholarly works were in nationalist research in support of the liberation struggle.