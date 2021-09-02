Fireworks at Zanu PF Manicaland meeting

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TEMPERS flared at a Zanu PF meeting in Manicaland on Saturday with party provincial chairman Mike Madiro exchanging harsh words with Mutare district co-ordination committee (DCC) chairperson Benali Tard.

The meeting was meant to prepare for this year’s Zanu PF national conference to be held in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province.

In the no-holds barred meeting, Yard reportedly told Madiro in the face that he did not like him.

The exchanges took place at a time the party is engaged in serous factional fights in the province ahead of the polls to select a new provincial executive.

Yard almost walked out of the meeting protesting against “unfair treatment” from Madiro, before some party members intervened and stopped him.

The meeting was meant to set up sub-committees to organise the conference slated for next month.

Madiro convened a meeting with all Manicaland DCC chairpersons to set up the sub-committees, but Yard was left out.

Sources who attended the emotionally-charged meeting said Yard was taken aback after his name was omitted from the list of DCC chairpersons that were to deliberate on the sub-committees.

The insider said despite Yard being the host DCC chairman, he was allegedly invited late for the meeting.

“It is true that Yard confronted Madiro and openly told him that he (Madiro) does not like him. Benali said as the host DCC chairman, he was not getting the respect he deserved from Madiro and that he had been omitted from a sub-committee list which had all Manicaland DCC chairpersons,” the insider said.

Zanu PF Manicaland spokesperson Oliver Mandipaka yesterday confirmed the clashes.

“I can confirm that Cde Benali Yard was a bit disturbed and wanted to seek guidance from the party leaders,” Mandipaka said.

“Chairman Madiro managed to calm him down. Yes, he had some issues in Mutare district that he wanted to seek guidance and justification.”

He added: “You know people want to take things into their own context.”

The meeting was attended by some senior Zanu PF officials, including former Agriculture minister Joseph Made.