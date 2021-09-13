‘FCP won’t share Mapeza’

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Norman Mapeza will have to choose between the Warriors and FC Platinum, as the Premier Soccer League side is not prepared to share their coach with the national men’s team.

Mapeza had emerged as the prime target for Zifa to take over as Warriors head coach after the association sacked Zdravko Logarušic on Sunday over a string of poor results.

The former Warriors captain will have to choose one job between the two with the platinum miners skeptical about a dual role for Mapeza which they believe will compromise their performance.

FC Platinum are participating in the Caf Champions League and have previously refused to share their coach.

Zimbabwe will play Ghana in back-to-back clashes of the Group G Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Mapeza is the first choice while Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro is the alternative.

“It’s personal choice that he has to make, he has the final say in the event that an offer comes from Zifa,” an FC Platinum source told NewsDaySport.

“We haven’t received the offer, but the arrangement of having him double as a coach for us and the national team will negatively affect us in the long run.

“There is a potential tough calendar ahead for the team. As of now the team is in the Champions League. We don’t know our fortunes in the African safari and the league will start soon, which will obviously be hectic.

“That will be more difficult for us considering all those assignments at hand.

“The Warriors will play in the Africa Cup of Nations in January and that time our league will be running, so without him it would be difficult for us but if he decides to go, we will have to make another plan.”

The source said Mapeza’s contract expires in December.

“He didn’t sign a long-term contract and his contract is set to lapse in December and we are willing to have him for a long time.

“For the national team, it’s up to him to decide, but the club is unlikely to settle for sharing his services.

“We want to keep our ambitions alive because under him, we have done very well as a club.”

The Zvishavane-based premiership side is currently participating in the Caf Champions League which will be demanding more in the event that they make it to the next stage of the competition.

Zifa have so far limited themselves to Mapeza and Mangwiro.

Mapeza is one of the highest paid coaches in the country, while Mangwiro is in a stable job at Triangle.

The two will take some convincing for them to dump their clubs to join the national team.

Mapeza has had previous stints with the national team and is the fans’ favourite to take over the reins.

Logarušic was fired after presiding over a single win in 14 matches.

Zimbabwe picked a single point from their first two matches in their Africa Group G World Cup qualifiers after their home draw against South Africa which was followed up by a defeat to Ethiopia.

The results were the last straw which saw Zifa pulling the trigger against Logarušic.

