FC Platinum relaunch Champions League bid

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is hoping that his charges strike the right chords despite little preparation when they take on GD Sagrada Esperanca in the 2021/22 CAF Champions league preliminary round tomorrow.

The match kicks off at 4pm local time.

FC Platinum’s last visit to Angola ended in a 3-0 whipping at the hands of Primiero de Agosto at the same stage of the competition.

This time Mapeza is satisfied with his current squad and is not reading much into the past although alive to the fact that it’s a mammoth task.

The miners head into this encounter after only three weeks of training as a unit, having been out of action for about seven weeks prior.

Nevertheless Mapeza still hopeful of better strides and is targeting to minimize damage against the Angolans, who he admits are an organized side.

“We have been doing some video analysis of Sagrada Esperanca, they are a very good side with very good and fast forwards. Their transition in attack is impressive and quick so I have been talking to the boys so that we try to be ready for that,” the former Warriors captain said.

“Football is evolving, those match analysis’ are playing a very big role when preparing a match.

“From what we have picked, in their last two matches which they played, they are a very good side. They don’t concede easily,” he said.

He added that their opponents have solid in defense, thus the need for them to be at their penetrative best.

“In 90% of their games, they have been winning one nil so defensively they are organised. It shows that they have been together for some time.

“But it’s a game of football, we just need to go there with a positive mind,” he added.

Knowing the challenge that Sagrada Esperanca pose, Mapeza is planning to fuse some of his new pacey recruits, to enhance the team’s mobility and speed in all departments.

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya is one of their new found gems who has already proven his worth having scored on his debut against WhaWha during the Chibuku Super Cup.

“These youngsters are the future of the club so if an opportunity arises for them to play, then why not. They are footballers, I think that’s the time for them.

“It will also depend with the situation. If the situation demands, I can use them in the game”

The Platinum miners are participating in this edition having been handed opportunity on a silver platter on the basis that they were the last to win this ticket in 2019, since the local league failed start last year.

Pure Platinum Play have participated in four consecutive Champions league tournaments since their maiden in the 2018, and the furthest they have reached is the group stage.

In the 2020/21 campaign they were bundled out in the first round by Simba SC,losing 4-1 on aggregate, in a duel that was marred with controversy, including alleged manipulation of covid-19 test results which saw them go to battle without key players among them, Silas Songani and Kelvin Mangiza.