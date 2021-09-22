Ex-Pirates coach wants Warriors job

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

THE Warriors coaching job continues to attract interest of top coaches, with former Orlando Pirates coach Joseph Zinnbauer reported to be among several other candidates who have submitted their CVs for consideration.

Zifa have since appointed Norman Mapeza on a short-term basis and will look to appoint a coach on a long-term basis before the Africa Cup of Nations finals next year.

Mapeza is firm favourite to take over on a permanent basis, but Zifa have opted to have him audition in the Warriors World Cup qualifiers against Ghana (home and away), Ethiopia at home and South Africa away.

Zifa fired Croatian coach Zdravko Logarušic last week following a spate of dreadful results that have put the Warriors world cup campaign off the rails.

Zifa have said they will advertise the coach’s post at the appropriate time, but this has not stopped coaches, who are keen to take over, from applying.

While confirming that the in tray is full of CVs from interested candidates, the football motherbody said it would invite applications.

Board member Bryton Briton Malandule confirmed that they were inundated with applications with several candidates jostling to secure the job.

“Yes, there is overwhelming interest for the Warriors job. But we are advising the interested candidates that we have not yet advertised the job and that they will have to re-apply when we open the window. At the moment, we have Norman Mapeza in place and he needs the support of every Zimbabwean,” he said.

“At the end of his short-term contract, we will then consider options available. We will also consider him (Mapeza), so at the moment, we are not inviting applications until such a time we advertise.”

Zinnbauer coached the South African club for two years, but resigned in a shocking move last month saying he needed to be with his family after a lengthy absence due to pressing work commitments.

“I would like to thank the chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me,” the German said.

“Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here, and would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters.

“I have spent the last two years, away from my family, and for this reason, I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the club and it’s supporters all the best for the future.”

And it seems the German, who has coached Hamburger SV in his home country among other clubs, wants to return to Africa to coach at the national level.

However, in the event that Mapeza takes interest in the full time job, he is likely to be installed should he impress in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe trail group leaders South Africa with three points, with Ghana and Ethiopia on three points each after two matches.

The Warriors drew 0-0 with South Africa at home and suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Ethiopia.

Mapeza will take charge of the Warriors back-to-back clashes against the Black Stars of Ghana early next month before travelling to South Africa and then winding off their group matches with a home clash against Ethiopia.

