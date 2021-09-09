ED toasts for agric modernisation

By Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged local companies to play their part in the modernisation of the agricultural sector.

Speaking during the commissioning of a multi-million-dollar SeedCo seed maize conditioning plant in Mashonaland West province yesterday, Mnangagwa said government would play its role in supporting the modernisation of the agricultural industry.

“I challenge other companies to take a leaf from such practical initiatives and play their part in growing and modernising the agricultural sector along with other sectors of our economy. On our part as government, we will continue to support and modernise agriculture through multi-pronged interventions,” he said.

The state-of-the-art plant was funded to the tune of US$12,7 million. Mnangagwa said agriculture remains the mainstay of the country’s economy whose overarching significance was reflected in its contribution to broad-based and sustainable empowerment.

“The successful implementation of the NDS1 and other associated policies including those related to agriculture development remains a collective responsibility,” Mnangagwa said.

“To this end, and inspired by our quest to open the agriculture sector for global business, government and private sector collaboration will continue to be strengthened.”

He added: “Going forward, I call upon the agriculture sector and its stakeholders to continue to increase investment across the agriculture value chain, the net effect of which will see positive impacts in poverty eradication and the empowerment in the quality of life of our people.”

He said the SeedCo plant will go a long way in curbing seed post-maturity losses as well as enhance seed availability.

Follow us on Twitter@NewsDayZimbabwe