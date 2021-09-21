ED nephew launches empowerment project

BY VANESSA GUZHA

TONGANYIKA Trust, a local organisation founded by Harare South MP Tongai Mnangagwa (Zanu PF), yesterday launched an empowerment project in the capital aimed at equipping young women with critical skills for self-sustenance.

The project will also be supported by Women’s and Empowerment banks.

The two banks will provide loans to young women to start their own businesses upon completion of training.

Mnangagwa said through the project, he would open a platform for women to speak freely about the challenges they are encountering.

“The project will open a platform for women to air out their problems to me. Protection is guaranteed,” he said.

“There is also a mentorship programme to groom adolescent women to become leaders and I will personally accord them the opportunity to come to Parliament and witness first-hand how Parliament business is conducted.”

He added that both the handicraft project and the mentorship programme were open to interested teen girls and young women.

Tonganyika Trust will pay all the costs incurred in the project.