ED must ensure democracy prevails

RECENTLY, President Emmerson Mnangagwa castigated the outcome of Zambia’s elections, adding that what happened in Zambia would never happen in Zimbabwe.

He went further to say Zanu PF was going to win resoundingly in 2023 because it had more supporters than any other political party. So, accordingly, Mnangagwa must level the playing field to prove his point.

Simple, allow voters’ roll inspection and auditing, transparency on ballot printing, number of polling stations and their locations and change the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) secretariat that was put in place by the late former President Robert Mugabe and allow diasporans to vote.

We want him to prove his words or eat them. Mnangagwa should open up airwaves by licensing more television and radio stations, including reforming State-owned newspapers.

Why does Mnangagwa refuse to be approved by the people? –Regai Fenza

Come 2023, Zimbos shall claim liberty

THE so-called new dispensation under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s hope of transforming the lives of Zimbabweans remains a pie in the sky. People’s wishes have been dashed. Democracy remains a pipe dream.

The Zanu PF-led government is doomed because it betrayed the people way back. Its tendency of hijacking national events such as the Independence and Heroes Day and turning them into Zanu PF affairs is backfiring in spectacular fashion. People have their future in their hands.

The sacrifices of centuries and generations must bear fruit in the 2023 elections.

A generational consensus under MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s able leadership will take the nation to a higher level of political consciousness. It must culminate in a huge and crushing victory over Zanu PF as people claim their liberty.

We must not allow Zanu PF to own our independence. –Tofara Shandu

Chamisa, the masses’ only hope

IT seems the 2023 elections are a delayed match. The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance will beat the so-called new dispensation hands down.

Zanu PF has been losing elections even during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s era, but would resort to rigging. Even if Zanu PF is helped by the pseudo opposition MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora, this will not stop the will of the suffering Zimbabweans to prevail.

What people understand is that it is only the MDC Alliance that has the people at heart — nothing more nothing less. Zanu PF knows that this is true.

Zanu PF chefs only want to protect themselves from prosecution for crimes they committed against the people of Zimbabwe.

Under the MDC Alliance government, Zimbabweans will be able to put food on the table and send their children to school.

To all the youths, both in Zanu PF and opposition parties, I urge them to vote for change and that change is Chamisa. –Concerned Youth

Winning elections, fighting corruption not enough

YES, we must expose and fight corruption. Yes, we must win elections by:

registering to vote en masse

voting in large (unriggable)numbers

protecting the vote.

However, all these efforts are necessary, but not sufficient for Zimbabwe’s prosperity.

Gaining political power is not enough. What are you going to do with the power? Change must have both form and substance.

Beyond winning elections and fighting corruption, six critical and foundational matters must be addressed now and not after victory.

The prosperity hexagon:

An alternative shared national vision;

A corresponding national strategy (social, political, economic and technological) — the game plan;

Clearly articulated alternative, well-thought out and coherent national policies;

A national implementation matrix (who, what, when, how, resources, timelines, milestones, definition of success, success markers, etc);

A national monitoring, evaluation and feedback system; and

Tested, ethical, competent and technocratic leaders. Yes, we must fight corruption as well as winning elections.

More importantly, we must embrace the prosperity hexagon. Indeed, all hands on deck. -Arthur Mutambara