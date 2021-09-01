Drive to increase women participation in electoral process

BY VANESSA GUZHA

A WOMEN’S rights lobby group, Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (Walpe), has launched a campaign to mobilise women to participate in electoral processes both as candidates and voters.

Under its ambitious campaign dubbed, 2.2 million Votes for Women from Women Election (#SheElectsSheLeads) campaign, Walpe is conscientising women on the importance of participating in electoral processes.

The women’s lobby group has rolled out the campaign in Harare, meeting women in the informal sector, female students and other women from Mbare and surrounding areas to educate them on the importance of respecting the electoral process.

Walpe distributed branded masks to the women to help spread its messages.

“The distribution of masks will fortify the election campaign since the message will now be carried across the divide on branded masks reminding women of their critical role in the next plebiscites,” Walpe said.

“A large number of the women engaged expressed great enthusiasm to support the 2,2 million campaign with some men also showing interest in the initiative and pledging to support women in the road to the 2023 elections.”

Women in Zimbabwe have been hesitant to enter politics due to the violence, which analysts say had favoured male candidates.

“It was worrisome to note that southern African States still have a serious challenge of women underrepresentation at all stages of governance,” Walpe said.