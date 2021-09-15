DeMbare, Bosso quartet receive vehicles

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Sakunda Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei his promise by handing over four vehicles to Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Dynamos and Highlanders which will be used by the coaches and captains.

The captains, Patson Jaure and Ariel Sibanda received identical Ford Ranger double cab trucks whilst their coaches Tonderayi Ndiraya and Mandla Mpofu were blessed with a Ford Everest car each.

This comes after the energy giant Sakunda Holdings unveiled their three-year deal sponsorship package on Tuesday to the two clubs of about US$5 million.

Speaking at the hand over function today Tagwirei said the initiative is aimed at uplifting soccer in the country.

“These two teams are part of the firebrand of society; people must look up to them. When they see them wherever they go, they must say there goes the Dynamos or Highlanders team and give them a belief that one day they will be also like them,” he said.

“We are not giving these cars to the chairman, secretary of the clubs or a person but we are giving them to the office. The cars will be fuelled, maintained and insured by Sakunda,” said Tagwirei.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya and his Highlanders counterpart, Mandla Mpofu were all smiles after the handover and they promised to give their all so as to take local football to another level.

“Allow me to thank Sakunda Holdings for coming to our rescue through this financial injection. It has really taken us to a level where we are supposed to be arguably as the biggest club in the country. It’s important to note that financially we have been taken to that level and what is left is for us to do the best we can to raise the standards of our team in terms of the quality of players and the way in which we are going to compete,” said Ndiraya.

“I’m so excited and I’m sure our stakeholders, supporters and players are also excited. What is remaining now is to turn that excitement into a real force in terms of competition level.

“We were a little bit behind in terms of everything, that is, in terms of finding quality players in the market since we were hamstrung financially but with this injection we are really going to fight with the big boys and our performance will go hand in glove with the support we have received.”

Mpofu also said: “I’m very excited; I didn’t expect this when I came here yesterday. As a coach I thought these were financial assistance that we will receive as a team but getting this, I’m over the moon. I’m motivated and encouraged and it must give me an ache to work extra hard.”

“It’s now down to business, we need to pull our stockings as a club and there is no excuse anymore,” he added.

Dynamos Captain Patson Jaure and Highlanders coach Ariel Sibanda could not also contain their joy as they were handed over the keys of their vehicles as they also pledged to work an extra mile in their respective clubs.

“I feel honoured to receive such a gift as a captain. It’s really a blessing to be given a car and I hope this will push others to keep working hard till their deeds are recognised. Many thanks to Sakunda Holdings and Dynamos,” said Jaure.

“I want to thank Sakunda holdings for this gift, it’s a blessing to us and we will try our best to represent It means we have to work hard in life to make it, as we can see , buying a car these days is expensive and owning this car through playing soccer is a huge milestone,” said Sibanda.

This massive financial backup comes on time as the government has recently given a greenlight to all sport codes to resume their activities.

