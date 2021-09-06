‘Create musical legacies’

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

RISING Afro-pop singer Sean Tanaka Samusiye has encouraged fellow artistes to maintain their identity and create music that lasts even after they pass on.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Samusiye said most upcoming artistes were failing to sustain themselves in the industry as they get carried away by fame.

“Most artistes fail to sustain their success when they become famous such that they get pressured to try and impress everyone,” he said.

“To withstand pressures associated with success and fame, artistes need proper management and planning. Artistes should formulate smart targets and goals, then stick to the plan.”

Samusiye said artistes should not lose focus.

“I have learnt that patience is a virtue. One should keep performing despite the size of their audience as you never know who you are inspiring,” he said. “Artistes should keep reminding their audiences why they fell in love with their music in the first place.”

The 25-year-old singer said music should be fun and significant.

“I started making music when I was at the university after getting the encouragement from my friends because of my freestyles.”

“My music portrays the life of a regular boy in Zimbabwe, especially ghetto kids going through all elements of life such as love, hustle, transitions from being a boy to being a man,” he said.

“I communicate getting out of comfort zones and exposing oneself to the world through my music.

“I chose this genre because I believe people can dance and have fun while learning at the same time from the message on the songs.”

Samusiye is set to release an extended play titled Mwana Kwaye next month.

“While studio time has been a major setback, I have, however, managed to create my own studio, Optimus Records, with my team,” he said.

“I have been on the training pitch for the longest time and now we are introducing Sean Tanaka to the world by releasing a debut EP on October 22. I also have a latest single called Ndinodhunya”.

