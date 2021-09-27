Controversial builder loses Supreme Court appeal

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

BUSINESSMAN George Katsimberis has lost a Supreme Court appeal to stop his former business partner Kenneth Raydon Sharpe from selling residential stands on a disputed piece of land.

His company, Coolfitch Investments, had sued former business partner Sharpe, who is the owner of Pokugara Properties, along with Harare couple Erasmus and Sibusisiwe Chindove, who bought a residential stand from Pokugara Properties.

Katsimberis wanted to interdict Pokugara from transferring the property to the couple until the dispute between him and Sharpe was

resolved.

The controversial builder had lost the case at the High Court, before appealing to the Supreme Court.

