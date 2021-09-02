Chiwenga impostor treated for free

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A 35-YEAR-OLD Harare man was treated for free at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after he misrepresented as Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

Marlon Katiyo, who is of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with misrepresentation for fraud.

Katiyo was remanded to today for bail ruling.

It is alleged that between August and September 1 this year, Katiyo visited Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Avenues Clinic to seek medical attention for his headache problem.

It is the State case that the accused identified himself either as . Marlon Katiyo, Tendai Marara, General Chiwenga and Dominic Chiwenga and received VIP treatment at the health institutions and did not pay for the services.