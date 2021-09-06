Chitima for UNOPS Possibilities event

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ACTRESS, entrepreneur and business consultant Tendaiishe Chitima will be a keynote speaker at the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Possibilities Forum Zimbabwe’s virtual event to be held on Thursday.

The event is aimed at youth-led and women-owned businesses to share and learn from different experiences and leverage opportunities available to them within the United Nations community in Zimbabwe.

The UNOPS in Zimbabwe is a United Nations arm for infrastructure, procurement and project management that helps accelerate the delivery and quality of humanitarian and development projects in the country.

At the event, Chitima will join Women Affairs minister Sithembiso Nyoni, UNOPS Zimbabwe Djibrilla Mazin and Governance and Women’s Political Participation advisor and UN Women Zimbabwe, Goretti Mudzongo, as speakers.

Chitima will speak on global opportunities available for women and young people who own micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) and how they can overcome some of the challenges they face.

“I am honoured to be part of such an important forum that deals with how MSMEs can be supported and catapulted to even greater possibilities. As an entrepreneur and a woman, I see this as an amazing platform and a step in the right direction,” she said.

Chitima said she looks forward to the collaboration between the MSMEs and UNOPS on how they could work together in an ecosystem that helps to build growth in that space.

“I believe that economies grow when small businesses are growing, and so the support for entrepreneurs is paramount and key to the development of our economy,” she said.

“Therefore, I am excited to interact with different business owners and other key speakers at this discussion.”

Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Chitima is a writer, singer, an arts advocate, tech enthusiast, and a social issues activist who uses a combination of her skills and knowledge to make a positive impact in the world.

“My passion for creative arts goes beyond just acting. I believe that art can be therapeutic, it also reflects the state of our society and it can also be used as a vehicle for social change,” she said.

“What drives my passion for creative arts is my belief that through arts, we can help people to imagine the future.”

Her talents in the film and television industry have won her several awards for Best Zimbabwean Actress, Zimbabwe International Film Festival and the National Arts Merit Awards Outstanding Actress.

Chitima studied arts and drama at the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

She later received a scholarship to study at Warsaw School of Economics in Poland as a MBA Erasmus exchange student.

In 2019, Chitima obtained her MBA at Wits University South Africa.

Chitima landed both lead and supporting roles in several films. Some of the films she appeared on include the popular Netflix’s Zimbabwean romantic comedy Cook Off as Anesu, a single mother.

Other productions she featured include Ties That Bind Us, Working Wives, iNumber Number, Isidingo, Mutual Friends, Into Infinity, Gonarezhou, Evelyn and Tapiwa, Zimbabwe’s Greatest Talent (as a presenter) and Jayson’s Hope.

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto