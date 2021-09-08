Chinyahara finds new home

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WARRIORS fringe player Tanaka Chinyahara has moved clubs in Zambia after joining Super League Forest Rangers from Red Arrows.

The midfielder, who was called to the senior national team for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia, was unveiled by his new club yesterday after penning a two-year contract.

He spent last season at Arrows who he joined in January 2020.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder was unveiled alongside defender Chishimba Changala.

“We would like to officially welcome Tanaka to the Malembe family and wish him all the best in the coming season,” the club posted on their official Facebook page yesterday.

Chinyahara is elated by his latest move.

“I am very happy to join the club. It is a good team and it feels like a family already. I am so happy to be here,” he said.

The creative midfielder has had stints in South Africa for different clubs including Kaizer Chiefs where he played for the team’s developmental side from 2011 to 2013.

He then moved to Bidvest Wits where he played for the reserve side from a year.

In 2015, he moved to Denmark and spent two years at Hobro IK in the first division league.

He returned to South Africa in 2017 to play for Witbank Spurs before he returned to Harare.

Chinyahara trained with Harare giants Dynamos, but could not get a contract. He left for Zambia last year where he caught the eye of Red Arrows.

The Chitungwiza-born player was part of the Warriors squad that faced Botswana and Zambia in the Afcon qualifiers.

He was omitted from the Warriors squad that played South Africa and Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe