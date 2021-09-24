Chiefs target foreign coach

BY FORTUNE MBELE

AMBITIOUS Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs are reportedly scouting for a foreign coach following the expulsion of Thulani Sibanda.

There are unconfirmed reports that the club is close to clinching a deal with a Portuguese coach.

With only a week to the resumption of the Chibuku Super Cup, the Ninjas are yet to appoint a head coach, but have confirmed that Mark Mathe, brought in a fortnight ago, will be an assistant to an incoming head coach.

Chiefs secretary Dumisani Mantula-Sibanda would neither confirm nor deny that they were bringing in a foreign coach.

“About the coming coach, I don’t want to confirm anything at the moment. All I can say is we are yet to appoint a head coach. It is work in progress and it involves all sorts of things; paperwork and licences,” Mantula-Sibanda said.

“We are working towards bringing in a head coach, but I don’t want to commit myself to say when and who. I might say this weekend and there is nothing or say he is an Irish man or Portuguese and then it turns out it is not. In the event that anything comes up, we will let you know.”

Bulawayo Chiefs fired Sibanda and brought in Mathe and later brought in Farai Tawachera to take charge of the technical department.

Mathe, who has coached Highlanders, Caps United and Harare City, and Tawachera will be assistants to a yet to be confirmed head coach and have been taking the boys through the paces as they prepare for the Chibuku Super Cup.

Bulawayo Chiefs have also been linked with former Highlanders utility player Abraham Mbaiwa, who is said to be coming as a fitness trainer.

The club recently advertised a job searching for candidates who are holders of a diploma in strength and conditioning, sports science, physical education or kinesiology.

Mbaiwa is a sports science and coaching graduate from the National University of Science and Technology.

The ambitious side has been joined by former Chicken Inn players Sipho Ndlovu and Ian Nekati and former FC Platinum defender Elvis Moyo.

The Ninjas are yet to win a match in the Chibuku Super Cup, with two defeats from Chicken Inn and Highlanders and a draw to Bulawayo City in the Group 1 of the competition.

