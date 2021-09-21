Chibuku Super Cup returns

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THE Chibuku Super Cup resumes with mid-week clashes next Wednesday afternoon, as Dynamos take on Yadah in Group 1 of the competition at the National Sports Stadium.

The match will be preceded by Herentals and ZPC Kariba in a morning kick-off.

The Chibuku Super Cup was suspended in July following a spike in COVID-19 cases, which forced the Sports and Recreation Commission to put the tournament on hold, with some games postponed as clubs concerned had been hit by the

pandemic.

On Thursday next week, Harare City will host Caps United in another Group 1 match, with the Green Machine looking to lift themselves back to second position.

Dynamos lead that group with 14 points from six games, having won four of their matches and drawn two and look set for a quarter-final berth, with competition still open for Yadah (eight points), Caps United (seven), Harare City and ZPC Kariba on six points.

At Barbourfields Stadium in Group 2, log leaders Chicken Inn take on Bulawayo City on Wednesday, hoping to add to their seven points.

Highlanders, who clash with Bulawayo Chiefs on Thursday, have the same points as Chicken Inn.

Chicken Inn and Highlanders are likely to pull through to the knockout stage.

In Group 3 also on Wednesday, Cranborne Bullets and Manica Diamonds clash at Sakubva Stadium, while Black Rhinos will host Tenax at the same venue in the afternoon.

That group is led by new Premiership boys Cranborne Bullets with five points after three games, with Black Rhinos and Tenax tied on four points and Manica Diamonds on three points, rendering competition in the group

open.

Ngezi Platinum Stars were on fire before the tournament was iced and lead Group 4. They square off with Triangle next Wednesday as champions FC Platinum clash with top league returnees WhaWha at Mandava Stadium.

The Rodwell Dhlakama-coached Ngezi Platinum are on nine points in that group, with FC Platinum on seven, while Triangle and WhaWha have a point each.

The platinum sides are favourites for the quarter-finals.

Match day eight matches for Group 1 and match day five for groups 2,3 and 4 will be played next weekend.

Fixtures

Wednesday September 29: Herentals v ZPC Kariba 11am, Dynamos v Yadah 3pm (National Sports Stadium), Cranborne v Manica 11am, Black Rhinos v Tenax 3pm (Sakubva), Triangle v Ngezi 11am, FC Platinum v WhaWha 3pm (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City 1pm (Barbourfields)

Thursday September 30: Harare City v Caps United 3pm (National Sport Stadium), Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs 3pm (Barbourfields)

