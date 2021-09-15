Chataza-Chigariro, new kid on the block

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

RISING gospel singer Edina Chataza-Chigariro has fulfilled a lifelong dream after recording two singles titled Mwari Wakanaka and Chiyedza produced by Lyton Ngolomi.

The new gospel kid on the block told NewsDay Life & Style that the two songs sought to praise the Lord.

“I have always been in love with gospel music, but I never thought I would one day be able to record my own music. This is a dream come true,” she said.

“I am happy with the quality of my debut singles and I am looking forward to producing more songs.”

The 37-year-old singer said she was happy with the positive feedback she was getting from fans.

“The response is just humbling, awesome and encouraging. I am grateful to my producer Lyton Ngolomi for refining my songwriting and singing skills,” she said.

“I also thank my music promoter Tinotenda Muvhawa for believing in me.”

The New Marimba Park-based singer said she was not in music for money.

“Although money is needed for recording and marketing music, I am into this to minister the Word of God through music. I need to win more souls to God’s kingdom,” she said.

Chataza-Chigariro said she self-funded her musical project.

“Although I have a small-scale hair dressing business which supports my music, my husband also chips in with morale and financial support,” she said.

