Byo industries on rebound: Ncube

BY NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube has applauded local industrialists for their commitment towards the revival of the city’s industries and expressed optimism that many more would be opening soon.

Ncube told Southern Eye yesterday that companies would be showcasing their businesses at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) this week and after that their businesses are expected to grow.

“Industrialists will be showcasing their businesses at ZITF this week and after that we expect their businesses to grow. A lot is happening. Look at industries like Arenel Sweets and Biscuits, National Blankets and Turnall Holdings Limited, they are doing well. This is good for Bulawayo and business,” she said.

“A lot more are promising to open, although I cannot mention them by name for now, but they promised to open last year. It is only that their efforts are being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Bulawayo industries are on the rebound.”

Ncube said the city would have to come up with strategies on how to survive during the global pandemic and implement plans to assist those that are yet to open their doors for business, adding that she had been touring companies to get first-hand information.

This year’s ZITF, the country’s premier international showcase, roars to life today and will run up to Friday under strict COVID-19 health protocols.

This year’s edition will be held under the theme Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities.

Eleven countries and 357 exhibitors have confirmed participation.

