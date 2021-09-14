Byo cellphone thief stoned to death

BY NIZBERT MOYO

ELEVEN residents of Pumula in Bulawayo are in trouble with the law after they stoned a suspected cellphone thief to death on Saturday.

He was identified by one of the residents when they were patrolling.

The body of Nkosiyazi Nyoni (21) was discovered at around 7am by a member of Johane Masowe Apostolic sect in Magwegwe North on Sunday.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident yesterday.

“On September 11 at 6pm, 11 accused persons from Methodist Pumula suburb were on patrol after discovering that there was a spate of armed robberies that occurred from January to September in their area. One of the patrol team members Mqondisi Sibanda (39) identified Nyoni, who was also part of the team, as someone who had stolen his cellphone,” Msebele said.

She said Nyoni was pelted with stones as he tried to flee from an angry mob, which was armed with knobkerries, but it gave chase and caught up with him in Magwegwe North and allegedly beat him until he died.

After committing the crime, Msebele said, the 11 fled.

They were later arrested and are expected to appear in court this week.

