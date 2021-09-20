Bulawayo City engage sports scientist

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO City Football Club last week engaged sports scientist Bhekuzulu Khumalo to psyche up players before the resumption of football in the country at the end of the month.

Domestic football is set to resume on September 29 with the Castle Lager Premier League penciled for October 30 kickoff.

Clubs have resumed training ahead of the resumption of the Chibuku Super Cup which had been halted due to COVID-19 control measures.

City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube said he wants to mentally prepare the players before the game resumes.

“The whole idea was to psyche the players and brief them on life after COVID-19 which he (Khumalo) did and believe the boys benefitted. He taught them about factors that affect performance and that they must rest extensively, he encouraged them to stay away from alcohol and desist from partying which has negative impact on performance.

“We just wanted the boys to hear the same things that we always preach to them but from a different person who is an expert in that area,” Ncube said.

Bulawayo City struggled in their first three matches in the group stages of the Chibuku Super Cup where they have not won a game, drawing against Bulawayo Chiefs and losing to Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

City let go of Dominic Mukandi, Benson Phiri and Humphrey Ncube and roped in right-back Shelton Sibanda, formerly with Zesa Munyati, central defender King Khumalo from FMSA, which plays in the Zifa Bulawayo provincial junior league and Tawanda Zinaka from Mwenezana in the Eastern region.

Ncube expects his team to improve when the Chibuku Super Cup resumes.

“What I can say about the upcoming games is that we will compete. We believe if we can run more than our opponents; there is no way we are going to lose.

“That boy called King is a marvel to watch. You will see the next Dazzy Kapenya,” Ncube said.

Chicken Inn lead Group 2 of the competition which also has Highlanders, City and Chiefs.

Both Chicken Inn and Highlanders have seven points each and are the favourites to proceed to the quarter-finals.