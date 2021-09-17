Bhamusi boost for Caps United

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United have been boosted by the return of the previously injured quintet of Valentine Musarurwa, Phineas Bhamusi, Leeroy Mavhunga and Brendon Mpofu ahead of the resumption of the Chibuku Super Cup at the end of the month.

Musarurwa was injured in Caps United’s first match of the Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 tie against Yadah and struggled through the first round of matches.

The Green Machine have also not yet enjoyed the services of one of their biggest signings Mavhunga who was also plagued by injuries.

Caps resumed training on Wednesday, having been working to meet conditions set by the Sports and Recreation Commission in terms of COVID-19 tests. And coach Darlington Dodo was pleased to have all his lads taking part in training.

Team manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya said training had started well with the team reporting a clean bill of health.

“Training has started well with all players in good health. Bhamusi, Musarurwa, Brendon and Mavhunga have all recovered and are part of the group training,” he said.

Football was given the nod to resume after the government relaxed lock down restrictions to level 2 and teams have started to prepare for the resumption of the Chibuku Super Cup which was halted at the half way stage a month ago due to a renewed surge in COVID 19 cases.

The Premier Soccer League has also set October 30 as the date for the start of the season.

In the Chibuku Super Cup, Dynamos lead Group One with 11 points from five games,. Caps United are in second place with seven points, with Harare City and ZPC Kariba on six points each. Yadah have five points, while Herentals anchor the group with a paltry two points

