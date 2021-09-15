Benni, Tembo in big fight

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy was caught on camera involved in a heated exchange with SuperSport United counterpart Kaitano Tembo.

Usuthu were held to a goalless draw in a feisty DStv Premiership encounter on Tuesday that saw Tercious Malepe sent off in the 74th minute.

In the latest controversy surrounding the former Bafana Bafana striker, McCarthy was caught on camera in a heated confrontation with the opposing Tembo.

“I’ve lost every last second of respect I had for you,” McCarthy can be heard shouting in the direction of Tembo.

“That’s why you’re broke! You’re career… Seven Stars, Ajax [Cape Town].

“You want to get deep then I’ll get deep,” McCarthy was caught in SuperSport TV images saying in an expletive-filled rant.

Usuthu are yet to record their first win of the season and suffered a shock defeat to Nyasa Big Bullets in a first-leg first-round CAF Champions League tie on Friday.

McCarthy’s side next travel to Malawi this weekend before a league clash against Golden Arrows in a KwaZulu-Natal derby. Kickoff